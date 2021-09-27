L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the lowest is $3.11. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $13.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.69.

LHX traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.36. 17,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

