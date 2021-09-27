Lake Street Capital Increases TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $102.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TTGT. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $89.97 on Thursday. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 152.49 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,559. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

