Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $13.94 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00054539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00123930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011716 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043403 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,422,274,443 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

