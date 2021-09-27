Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LDSCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4666 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

