Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Up 7.9%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares were up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.61 and last traded at $88.61. Approximately 8,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 643,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.