Laurentian Bank of Canada Boosts SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$44.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target upped by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an outpeform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.77.

SNC stock opened at C$36.76 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.45 billion and a PE ratio of -9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.56.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

