LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post sales of $39.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.60 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $36.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $156.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.50 million to $157.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $167.39 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $170.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 158,982 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $368,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMAT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.69. 70,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,125. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.