Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Liberty Broadband worth $41,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $175.68 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.80.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

