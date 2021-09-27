Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $175.68 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.80.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

