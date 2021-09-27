Lincluden Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,252 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 713,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,450,369. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $197.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

