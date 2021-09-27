Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after buying an additional 101,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after buying an additional 574,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 26.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,204,000 after buying an additional 912,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 36.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,784,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $154,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.53. 36,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.