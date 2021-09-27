Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 181,657 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,272,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 181,657 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 2.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $30,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

SU traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580,232. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -60.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

