Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 914 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 46.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.12. 25,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

