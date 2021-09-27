Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 125,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Lincoln National by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 375.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of LNC opened at $68.53 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

