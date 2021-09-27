Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 122,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $349.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

