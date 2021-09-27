Loom Network Hits Market Cap of $89.53 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $89.53 million and $10.05 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00054915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00122617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00043740 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

