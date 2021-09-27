LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LVMUY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $151.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $382.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.32. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $91.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.06.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

