Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.10

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.10 and last traded at $61.98, with a volume of 54833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.98.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,033.83 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get Lydall alerts:

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lydall by 5,630.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lydall by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Lydall by 92,420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lydall Company Profile (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.