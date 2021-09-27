Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.10

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.10 and last traded at $61.98, with a volume of 54833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.98.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,033.83 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.
Lydall Company Profile (NYSE:LDL)
Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.
