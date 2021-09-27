Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaos were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaos by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAC opened at $78.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.31.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

