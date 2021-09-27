Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $7.47 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 71,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 253,830 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $175.72 on Monday. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

