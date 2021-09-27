Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 265,185 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,653,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $527,109,000 after acquiring an additional 319,467 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

MMM stock opened at $181.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.49. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

