Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $8.97 Million Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1,332.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 668,447 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Sabre worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SABR. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sabre by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Sabre by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 238,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 6.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 7.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of SABR opened at $12.20 on Monday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.