Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $413.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of -147.84, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $175.78 and a 1 year high of $420.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.19 and its 200 day moving average is $274.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.11.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

