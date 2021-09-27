Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to post sales of $23.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $57.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $732.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $744.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $776.90 million, with estimates ranging from $743.20 million to $832.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $93,522,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 888.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $193.21. 128,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,657. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -316.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.01.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

