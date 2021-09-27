Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.22

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.22 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 1610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Manchester United alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $873.96 million, a P/E ratio of -133.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the first quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Manchester United by 83.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Manchester United by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.