Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,677,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 345,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Manhattan Associates worth $822,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $160.56 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.69.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

