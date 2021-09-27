MANTRA DAO (OM) Hits Market Cap of $79.81 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $79.81 million and $24.40 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00125035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00043389 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.