Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,530 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises about 0.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.34% of Manulife Financial worth $513,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after buying an additional 11,291,007 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after buying an additional 2,285,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,318,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,050,000 after buying an additional 452,968 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,539,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,157,000 after buying an additional 251,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,461,000 after buying an additional 410,833 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

