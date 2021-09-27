Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.50. 1,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,428,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $1,250,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $2,276,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,615 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

