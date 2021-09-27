Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.25

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 28900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAKSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 126.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

