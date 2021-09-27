Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 121.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.27. 4,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,813. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.