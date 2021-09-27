Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $33.50

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.50, but opened at $34.95. Matador Resources shares last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 2,445 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

