Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Match Group by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 101,119 shares of company stock worth $16,839,782 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $160.91 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

