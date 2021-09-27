Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 458,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.38 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 29.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.