Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 458,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 29.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

