Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 32,856 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Matson by 64.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Matson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jenai S. Wall purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $75,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $736,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $390,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,932,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,741. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson stock opened at $81.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

