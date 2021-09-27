Mcp Master Income Trust Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MXT)

Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0064 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About Mcp Master Income Trust

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcp Master Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcp Master Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.