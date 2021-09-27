Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. 416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 424,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 162,753 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 108,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 1,408.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 283,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

