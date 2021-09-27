Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock opened at $86.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

