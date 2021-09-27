Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $454,000 Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KBR were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 607.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

NYSE KBR opened at $38.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -148.35 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.