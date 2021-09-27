Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 118 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $489.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $514.41 and a 200-day moving average of $454.04. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.39.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.