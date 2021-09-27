Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 580 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,648,000.

ITA opened at $105.31 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.49.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

