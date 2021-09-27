Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $147.36 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

