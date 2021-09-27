Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27,829 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 61,445 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $122.30 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.24 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.31 and a 200-day moving average of $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

