Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.73.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

