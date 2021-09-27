Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
MRCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.73.
NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
