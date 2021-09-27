Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading 7.8% Higher

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s share price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 5.57 and last traded at 5.56. 87,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,735,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.16.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is 4.07 and its 200-day moving average is 7.62.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total value of 1,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,878,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Materials by 56.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.