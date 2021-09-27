MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 285.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

NYSE:MET traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.49. 138,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

