MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) & Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Financial Survey

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.29, meaning that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and MGT Capital Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($3.20) -3.49 MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 10.13 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 86.56%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -371.34% -232.56% MGT Capital Investments -284.88% -326.69% -94.47%

Summary

MGT Capital Investments beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

