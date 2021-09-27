MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will report $60.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $64.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $250.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.30 million to $254.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $271.18 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $283.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%.

MDXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ MDXG traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.33. 671,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $708.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.65. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 307.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 877,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 841,609 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

