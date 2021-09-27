Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Tops $17.80 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $20.01 million and $69,983.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for about $17.80 or 0.00041916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00065541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00102132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00137628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,446.92 or 0.99951063 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.80 or 0.06894174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.94 or 0.00755725 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.