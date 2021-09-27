Mithril (MITH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $42.89 million and $8.00 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00021223 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00383591 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001153 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

